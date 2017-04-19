Free tows for junk cars in East Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE - Vehicles are being towed all over the city of East Moline, but owners aren't complaining. They're happy about it.

This week, East Moline police and Quad City towing have teamed up to try and get rid of old and abandoned vehicles in the city. For free.

"Abandoned vehicles are a big blight. Our goal here is to make it easier for vehicle owners to clean up these vehicles, to get them off their properties," said Lt. John Showalter.

"Getting into compliance, and saving them money, " he said.

So far about a dozen vehicles and one boat with a trailer have been towed away. The owners in some cases were facing potential fines and towing fees of more than $100.

In one man's case, the 1999 Oldsmobile Alero parked on his rental property had been dead for more than a year, and he just wanted it out of there.

"I'm just glad East Moline's doing this. We tried to get rid of it before. You can't pass it up. The price is right. Free is good, " he said.

Originally intended to run just this week, Lt. Showalter says it will likely last through the month.

"The time is now," he said.