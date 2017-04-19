Blue Devils off to next level

|
Meredith Cox
Minnesota St. University
Mankato, MN
Swimming
Karlie Westmoreland
Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbannais, IL
Softball
Zach Taylor
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, IA
Football
Mitch Lawson
Hamline University
St. Paul, MN
Baseball
Kevin Kurth
West Point Military Academy
West Point, NY
Track
Ray Miller
DMACC
Des Moines, IA
Basketball
Hunter Menke
Augustana College
Rock Island, IL
Football
Joseph Shie
Augustana College
Rock Island, IL
Tennis
Bobby Magnus
St Ambrose University
Davenport, IA
Baseball