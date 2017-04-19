Click here for local radar

Blue Devils off to next level

Posted 11:44 pm, April 19, 2017, by

Meredith Cox

Minnesota St. University

Mankato, MN

Swimming

Karlie Westmoreland

Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbannais, IL

Softball

Zach Taylor

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, IA

Football

Mitch Lawson

Hamline University

St. Paul, MN

Baseball

Kevin Kurth

West Point Military Academy

West Point, NY

Track

Ray Miller

DMACC

Des Moines, IA

Basketball

Hunter Menke

Augustana College

Rock Island, IL

Football

Joseph Shie

Augustana College

Rock Island, IL

Tennis

Bobby Magnus

St Ambrose University

Davenport, IA

Baseball