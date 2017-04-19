× Bill O’Reilly officially out at Fox News

NEW YORK CITY, New York– Bill O’Reilly is out of a job, after Fox News cut ties with its biggest prime time star.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox explained, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

O’Reilly had been off the air since April 12, a week after a New York Times report revealed he paid $13 million in settlements against women who accused him of sexual harassment or abusive behavior going back to 2002. As a result, dozens of advertisers pulled their commercials from “The O’Reilly Factor,” which has the highest ratings in cable news.

The TV host was scheduled to return from a vacation Monday, but a permanent replacement is expected to be named for his time period before then.

O’Reilly hosted “The O’Reilly Factor” since 1996. He is also a best-selling author.