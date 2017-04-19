Atomic Coffee owner hopes second location will help lines pouring out onto Brady Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Cars line up on Brady Street waiting in line to get a drink from Atomic Coffee.

"I've been here several times I've filled up my fair share of punch cards," said Julia Anders, customer.

For Anders the line she had to wait in was worth it.

"I love the atomic energy personally it's like a slushy with caffeine in it it just speaks to the inner child in me so I can't really pass it up," said Anders.

Ask drivers stuck behind the long line of cars on Brady Street waiting to turn into the strip mall parking lot where Atomic Coffee is located, however, and you might hear another story. The coffee shop owners are working with the city and the Iowa DOT to find a solution to the often backed-up traffic.

When the little coffee shop opened in January of 2016 the owner never expected all of the traffic they receive.

"We figured we could have four of five cars safely on this side and we could stack even more on the other we we had no idea that people were gonna not mind being the 10th or 12th car in line," said Schillaci.

He also didn't expect they'd be going through cans of Rockstar and pounds of coffee each day.

Schillaci said they've been working with the city and department of transportation to find a solution.

"Whether that be making a turning shoulder and widening that a little bit or just closing this entrance all together and just making our drive-thru entrance over there so they have to line up in a more safely fashion," said Schillaci.

The owner also hopes the new location inside of the ORA Orthapedics building off Northwest Boulevard and Division Street will help.

"Everything's in there it's ready to go and all we have to wait for is the final health inspection and yeah we'll be rocking and rolling out of there," said Schillaci.

There isn't an official opening date yet but Schillaci said they will be open sometime during the week of April 24th.