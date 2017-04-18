Where to find freebies and discounts on Tax Day
Bruegger’s Bagels: Participating bakeries are offering a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle
Chuck E. Cheese: From April 18 to 20, customers can buy any large pizza and get a second large cheese pizza free.
Great American Cookies: Customers who stop by can get a free Birthday Cake Cookie on Tuesday, April 18th.
Noodles & Company: Get $4 off your $10 purchase when you order online. Use code: TAXDAY17
Office Depot: Until April 29th you can get 5 pounds of documents shredded for free. Print this coupon and present it at time of purchase.
Planet Fitness: Until April 22nd, members and non-members are invited to enjoy a free Hydromassage.