Where to find freebies and discounts on Tax Day

Bruegger’s Bagels: Participating bakeries are offering a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle

Time for some #tax relief. Celebrate the end of tax season with a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle. Deal ends TOMORROW >> https://t.co/uMjMQsX79n pic.twitter.com/uYghqbjfFd — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) April 18, 2017

Chuck E. Cheese: From April 18 to 20, customers can buy any large pizza and get a second large cheese pizza free.

Great American Cookies: Customers who stop by can get a free Birthday Cake Cookie on Tuesday, April 18th.

Noodles & Company: Get $4 off your $10 purchase when you order online. Use code: TAXDAY17

Office Depot: Until April 29th you can get 5 pounds of documents shredded for free. Print this coupon and present it at time of purchase.

Planet Fitness: Until April 22nd, members and non-members are invited to enjoy a free Hydromassage.