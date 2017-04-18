Two local robotics teams heading to World Championship robotics competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Davenport West is sending two teams to the World Robotics Competition, one a veteran and the other a rookie.

The Combustible Lemons and Disruptive Innovation are heading to St. Louis to compete against other teams from across the globe.

"We're really just excited to go because that's been our goal this year. The senior's on this team have never been to World's," says senior and robotics team member Kailey Fellner.

The teams have been competing on the local level since September and practicing up to 20 hours a week before a competition.

"It's normally a stressful time because nothing breaks until that week and then everything breaks at once, but once we get it fixed and get to the competition it's so much fun...we forget about all that," says Fellner.

"They've definitely put a lot of dedication into what we're doing. We're with them enough that they're like a second family," says robotics coach Greg Smith.

Senior Kaigan Johnson says it was a surreal moment when they found out rookie team Disruptive Innovation was going World Championships after their regional division match.

"We were on the edge of our seats, and once it happened I couldn't believe it. It was crazy," says Johnson.

Both teams are heading to St. Louis next week and focusing on competition but also fun.

"We're really just going to go and have fun and enjoy the trip to St. Louis. It's like our celebration now that we've made it this far," says Fellner.