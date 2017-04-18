× Tracking our next round of spring t-storms

Another beautiful spring day it turned out to be as temperatures once again topped in the 70s. Clouds moving through our afternoon skies will have little if any chance in squeezing out a sprinkles or light shower.

By tonight, a stalled boundary will position itself right across the News 8 viewing area and develop a possible shower or thunderstorm along it. Right now, the best chance will occur sometime after midnight.

Wednesday will be a day will keep an eye to the sky. Could see a thunderstorm during the day. However, additional storms will flare up in western Iowa later that day and head eastward arriving in our next of the woods late that evening. My concern is the rotation of the winds from the surface to the cloud base. This could lead to rotating thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, hail, strong winds, possibly a tornado.

As the system passes by, much cooler air will settle in starting Thursday and last right through Saturday with highs only in the 50s. That will be the day when the chance for showers return.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

