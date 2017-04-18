Stormy skies possible by Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll notice an up-tick in the humidity as the day goes on today, a sign that there are bigger changes on the horizon. Wednesday will be a day with quite a bit of heat and humidity. Temperatures will surge up near 80 degrees during the day with plenty of humidity. In fact, it will feel a lot like it was on Saturday. And if you remember, Saturday night brought us a round of thunderstorms. That's likely again here with a front Wednesday night. A few of these storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rainfall.

Much cooler air will move in after the storms. 50s for highs for Thursday-Saturday. A few showers will dot the skies on Saturday, making Sunday your pick day of the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

