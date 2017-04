× Rock Island lottery winner plans to put prize toward retirement

ROCK ISLAND — A lucky lottery player scratched her way to $50,000.

The winner, Monnie Campbell, said she knows just what to do with the money.

“This is a great prize! I plan to save this money for my retirement,” she said.

Campbell bought the $3 “Illinois Lottery Bingo” ticket from Milan Liquor and Tobacco. ¬†For selling the winning ticket, the store was rewarded with a $500 bonus, 1% of the prize amount.