× Reports: Facebook murder suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pa.

ERIE, Pa. — The Erie Times-News is reporting that Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The newspaper reports that Stephens was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white Ford Fusion Tuesday morning.

Confirmed: Cleveland Facebook shooter Steve Stephens has killed himself in #Erie. — GoErie (@GoErie) April 18, 2017

Cleveland police are expected to hold a press conference at noon today regarding the case.

Police say Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others. According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. was the only victim.

Since, a nationwide manhunt has been underway.