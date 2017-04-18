Quick & easy Easter leftover recipes: Mini Egg Frittatas and Hawaiian Pizza

Posted 7:56 am, April 18, 2017, by

Mini Egg Frittatas

Add assorted mix-ins (shredded cheese, diced veggies, ham, etc) to taste.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat oven to 350°F and coat a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Whisk together eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl, then evenly distribute the egg mixture among the muffin cups.
  3. Add about 2 Tbsp of mix-ins to each cup and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.
  4. Bake the frittatas until they are puffy and the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. (if necessary, run a butter knife around the edge of each one to loosen before removing from the pan).

NUTRITION

56 calories; 3.6 g total fat; 1.1 g saturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 4.5 g protein

Hawaiian Pizza

  1. Layer marinara sauce, cheese, pineapple, and cooked, chopped ham evenly over pizza crust.
  2. Bake according to crust package directions.
  3. Let stand 3-5 minutes before slicing.

NUTRITION

per slice: 300 calories; 12.7 g fat; 5.7 g saturated fat; 36.8 mg cholesterol; 744 mg sodium; 29.6 g carbohydrate; 2.3 g fiber; 16.7 g protein