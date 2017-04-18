Quick & easy Easter leftover recipes: Mini Egg Frittatas and Hawaiian Pizza

Mini Egg Frittatas
Add assorted mix-ins (shredded cheese, diced veggies, ham, etc) to taste.
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oven to 350°F and coat a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
- Whisk together eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl, then evenly distribute the egg mixture among the muffin cups.
- Add about 2 Tbsp of mix-ins to each cup and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.
- Bake the frittatas until they are puffy and the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. (if necessary, run a butter knife around the edge of each one to loosen before removing from the pan).
NUTRITION
56 calories; 3.6 g total fat; 1.1 g saturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 4.5 g protein
Hawaiian Pizza
- Layer marinara sauce, cheese, pineapple, and cooked, chopped ham evenly over pizza crust.
- Bake according to crust package directions.
- Let stand 3-5 minutes before slicing.
NUTRITION
per slice: 300 calories; 12.7 g fat; 5.7 g saturated fat; 36.8 mg cholesterol; 744 mg sodium; 29.6 g carbohydrate; 2.3 g fiber; 16.7 g protein