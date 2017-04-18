× Police searching for hit-and-run driver from Saturday

MOLINE — Police are searching for the driver of a car that drove the wrong way down 6th Avenue and struck another car, causing minor injuries to that vehicle’s driver on Saturday, April 15 around 11:25 p.m.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by an unknown black male collided with a blue 2014 Chevrolet driven by Kevin J. Rohwer, 44, of Moline, near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 26th Street. Rohwer and a passenger in his car refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler and two passengers in that vehicle fled the accident on foot. One of the passengers, Derick D. Davis, 29, of East Moline, was tracked down by a canine unit and caught. He was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and then transported to the Rock Island County Jail.

Police would like to talk with anyone who may have information about the driver of the Chrysler and the second passenger. They can call the ISP at (309) 752-4915.