× GMQC Today: Eric’s On Air “Issue,” Tax Day Freebies, & Car Kissing

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities on Tuesday, April 18th – here’s what you missed:

We have issues. That shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone, but this morning – we had some audio issues around 4:50am that you may have noticed (if you were awake that early):

We love this story, though. If you’d like to see DJ Alex in action, click here.

So while we dealt with that, Eric was dealing with his own “issue” followed by a contagious case of the giggles:

We’ll let him have this one, especially because of this.

Meanwhile, it’s TAX DAY! Did you get yours signed and turned in on time? Either way, there are a ton of freebies and discounts today just for you:

Also, did you notice Jon’s face when I said “Hooters”? Go ahead and watch that clip again – We’ll wait…

Hilarious, right? Oh, Jon…

Also, hilarious – or strange – or whatever you want to call it… a car-kissing competition. It’s taking place in Texas right now and involves winning a free Kia by kissing it longer than your competitors:

The contest has been going on for more than 24 hours and if you know anything about us and our commitment to following “important” news stories (ahem… April the Giraffe), you can bet we’ll be keeping a close eye – or lip – on this one.