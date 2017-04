WAPELLO, Iowa — A person riding a moped was killed in a wreck with a truck on Highway 61.

The crash happened Monday, April 17 shortly before 10 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The moped had been traveling on Oak Street headed toward Highway 61, read the report. The moped entered Highway 61 without yielding and was hit by the truck at the intersection of Kennedy Drive.

The report did not identify the person who was killed.