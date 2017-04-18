Davenport mayor says search for appointee to fill Boom’s seat will start soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - The mayor of Davenport today called the federal conviction of Aldermen Bill Boom "sad" and "disappointing", but says his resignation now clears the way for finding his replacement.

Boom sent a letter of resignation to the mayor, just hours after pleading guilty to lying under oath in a federal grand jury investigation into crystal meth dealing out of his Davenport Gold Coast home.

By law, the 65-year-old could not hold office as a convicted felon.

"We have a job to do, as now in his case, a felon, cannot serve any longer on our council. Therefore, council and I will come up with a process for an appointment," said Mayor Frank Klipsch in an interview with WQAD-TV.

Boom would have been up for re-election in November. He had served ten years on the city council.