× We Want YOUR Questions for Earth Day Event Organizer, Emily Clever

BETTENDORF – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its next ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Thursday, April 20th.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us, and we talk about issues in their community.

This Thursday (April 20th), we will sit down with Emily Clever, who is organizing an event at Fejervary Park in Davenport on Earth Day, which is this Saturday, April 22nd. Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is going to ask her all about the event and the importance of celebrating Earth Day in the Quad Cities.

The pair will be sitting down at Bruegger’s Bagels, 1503 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf starting at 6am Thursday morning. Eric will be there at 5am.

If you want to ask Emily a question about the upcoming event, fill out the form below!

Some of our most recent “Breakfast With…” conversations were Jonathan Ketz’s chat with Lee Jackson and Tammy Schmidt at Niabi Zoo, Angie Sharp’s trip to Modern Woodmen Park, and Meteorologist Eric Sorensen’s chat with Galesburg Schools’ Superintendent Ralph Grimm.