The rain gear will be needed later this week

What a gorgeous Monday! Sunshine will give way to a clear sky Monday night, and we’ll be cooling off into the mid 40s by sunrise.

More clouds will be moving in for Tuesday ahead of a cold front. While there won’t be quite as much sun, a nice breeze from the south will warm us into the mid 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible that afternoon, but a few more showers and storms will pass through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Eyes will be on the sky for Wednesday as we could see some heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will really ramp up later in the day, and a few storms may be strong. A wide range of temperatures are expected with the 50s near Galena and the upper 70s around Burlington. We will keep you posted on the severe weather threat as we get closer to Wednesday.

The rain will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rain will be gone by the afternoon, but highs will be much cooler. Daytime temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. The cool air stays with us for Friday with highs also in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham