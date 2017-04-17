× The Eric Factor: Looking back at the ultimate “weather teacher”

Growing up a few miles south of the city limits of Rockford, Illinois, my family always watched one station for news and weather. Luckily for me, it was the same station I was at for almost 11 years before coming to WQAD.

As a kid, I wasn’t able to stay up to 10pm for the weather, but my mom and dad allowed me to watch pretty much every other time. My number one idol was Eric Nefstead who was the Chief Meteorologist on WREX Channel 13 for most of my childhood. Maybe it was because we shared first names, but a lot had to do with his very matter-of-fact delivery of the weather. But when Eric wasn’t on, a guy named Vince Danca filled in.

Vince wasn’t a “degreed meteorologist.” His full-time job was teaching English at Rockford’s East High School. But when the station was short-staffed, Vince filled in and did a wonderful job. Sometimes people tell me “Eric, you are a great weather teacher.” And that comes in part to the lessons I learned from people who came before me.

In 2003 when I started working at that same TV station, I asked management if I could resurrect Vince Danca’s catch phrase and they praised the idea. It was then, the “Eric Factor” was born.

It worked well in the several years I was on mornings. But when I became Chief Meteorologist, I occasionally showed it at the end of the 10pm newscast. After the luster faided, I quietly dropped it back around 2010.

Now that we’re in a faster-paced world than ever and back on mornings, I thought it was time to bring itback. It may not make it on the air every day, but every day I do, I will think of Vince Danca…one of the weather greats. The factor lives on, even though he passed away in the fall of 2014. And fitting that on my first day resurrecting this, we’ve got the best of sun-shining days.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen