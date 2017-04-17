Summer camp for adults coming to Chicago in September

All over the country grown-ups are getting the opportunity to go back to the days of summer camp, at “Camp No Counselors.”

It’s a summer camp for adults.

The camp, which has locations in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, offers adult campers an all-inclusive, weekend getaway, according to the website. Each weekend hosts a number of sports, craft activities, parties, alcohol, and meals.

Their motto: “Play like a kid, party like a grown up®”

The camp sets up shop in Chicago from September 1st – 4th. Registration costs for this weekend are between $525 and $599.

The founder, Adam Tichauer, brought the idea on the popular ABC show “Shark Tank” for some financial support back in May of 2016. To the sharks he explained that the idea was born from the days when he worked in finance, needing an escape. Despite his unique idea, he did not strike a deal with the sharks.