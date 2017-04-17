× Police searching for Prophetstown suspect in connection with attempted murder in Galva

GALVA, Illinois — Police are searching for a man they say is a suspect in an attempted homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, April 17.

Police responded to a 911 call around 6:20 to a residence on SE 5th Avenue in Galva where they found a severely injured man inside the home. Police are not releasing the victim’s identity or the nature of his injuries at this time, pending notification of his family, said Lt. Chris Endress of the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force which is investigating the case.

The victim was originally transported to St. Luke Hospital in Kewanee for treatment and then later taken by Life Flight to a trauma center in Peoria, police said. His current condition is not being released, though police said his injuries are life-threatening.

The Henry County States Attorney office has issued a temporary arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Quenton D. Whiteside, 25, of Prophetstown. Police said he may be driving a gold 2000 Lincoln four-door with registration AJ36183.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Whiteside is asked to call Henry County Crimestoppers at (800) 227-2324 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 937-3911.