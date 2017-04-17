Niabi Zoo Hopes to Bring Back Bears in the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois - The Niabi Zoo is now open for the 2017 season.

The zoo opened Saturday, April 15 as customers rode the train and checked out the Cat House, but zoo workers are also already planning for the future.

Director Lee Jackson was Good Morning Quad Cities' guest for our 'Breakfast With...' segment Thursday, April 13, and a woman wanted to know what happened to the bears that used to be at the zoo.

"That happened before my time. I don't know the exact reason for them leaving," Jackson said. "But we do plan on sometime in the future bringing bears back."

In May, giant tortoises are coming to the zoo, and in June, Niabi will unveil a brand new exhibit called 'Oceans,' with an octopus, eel, jellyfish, and more.

