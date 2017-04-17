Muscatine students go green on Day of Caring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Students at Franklin Elementary are trading in their pencils for shovels.

Students teamed up with Muscatine Branching Out organization to replant trees that were uprooted after last months tornado.

It was part of the Day of Caring in Muscatine and there were several other gardening projects going around in the area.

"They are really having a good time getting in the dirt, digging into the soil and having a blast, it's been great to work with students on this project," says Hannah Howard, Muscatine Branching Out volunteer.

Howard says they raised the money to buy the trees through fundraisers and donations to replace the trees surrounding the school.

The organization is wanting to raise more money to replace the trees uprooted in other areas through the town.

To help, donate or volunteer contact Hannah Howard at hkhoward91@gmail.com. For more information click HERE.