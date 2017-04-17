× Man shot to death on CTA Red Line platform in Chicago

Chicago, IL (WGN) — A man was shot to death on the CTA’s Garfield Red Line platform overnight, when he got into an argument with another man.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. After investigations, police gathered that the two men were engaged in a verbal altercation and were asked to leave by CTA personnel. They complied, but the altercation continued outside the doors of the station vestibule.

According to surveillance footage reviewed by the police, the offender than produced a handgun and chased the victim across the street, subsequently shooting and killing him.

The police have apprehended the suspect and recovered the firearm.

The police do not yet know the relationship between the suspect and the victim and the motive is also yet to be determined.

The names of the 33-year-old victim and the suspect in custody have not been released.

Red Line service to the Garfield platform was suspended for several hours as crime scene technicians gathered evidence. Service was restored for the morning rush hour.

Police said they have ordered increased patrol at CTA stations to ensure “riders can get around the city and feel safe coming to those stations.”

They said that while the shooting at the station was “generally isolated”, they will be vigilant in their efforts to keep stations safe.

More than 40 people were shot in Chicago over the Easter weekend. The Red Line shooting death is the second shooting fatality of the weekend. The other death was a man who was shot Sunday morning in Douglas Park.