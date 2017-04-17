Iowa looking to improve exporting strategy in local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Iowa is looking for new ways to export goods internationally.

The annual Iowa District Export Council meeting discussed strategy on April 17th at Stanley Consultants in Muscatine.

Members of the council focused on finding ways to help local businesses in the exporting trade and how the federal government could assist them.

There were also presentations on Chinese investment in Muscatine as well as China's role in international and U.S trade.

"The Chinese trust Iowans, they trust our governor. They have trusted certain families in this City of Muscatine, and so based upon that foundation there's a lot of opportunity for this city and other communities of Iowa," says Chairman of the District Export Council.

Mayor Broderson and Stanley Consultants Chairman also spoke at the meeting about the positive influence and relationship the community of Muscatine has with China.