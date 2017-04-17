Community piano making its last public appearance at the RiverCenter/Adler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Attention piano players and piano music lovers: your chance to participate in the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's

"Community Piano" initiative is entering its last week.

Since mid-January, a piano painted by students from the Central High School/Creative Arts Academy AP art students has been making the rounds of public areas across the metro area, where it is set up for anyone to play. Organizers encourage anyone of any talent level to play the instrument to help show how music brings the community together.

“One of the most exciting things to witness is a person making music for the first time," said Marc Zyla, director of education and community engagement for the symphony. "It’s a mixture of nerves and excitement that quickly turns to joy when a person realizes the possibilities that making music brings about. My hope with this project is that many Quad Citizens will share in this experience with friends and family."

Thus far, the piano has appeared at the Figge, Putnam, River Music Experience and Family museums as well as the Quad City Botanical Center and Milltown Coffee. This week, from April 18 to 30 it will be at the River Center/Adler Theatre. You can learn more about the community piano project at the symphony's special events page.