Body of missing woman found in the Iowa River

HILLS, Iowa — Authorities have found the body of a woman who had not been seen since March 10, according to Iowa City Police.

Previous reports indicate that Katherine “Katie” JoAnne Brooker had last been seen at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Investigators had said that Brooker had health issues that “could present further health or safety concerns if not located.”

Brooker’s body was found in the Iowa River near Hills, Iowa on Friday afternoon, April 14, according to a statement from the City of Iowa City.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. Police said they do not suspect any foul play.