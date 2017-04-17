× Big changes come after today’s picture-perfect weather

Good morning all!

Today will be the best day of the week, weather-wise. While it’s cool to start the day with temps in the 40s, we’ll rise into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected as well!

Tonight will be clear and crisp with lows in the 40s again. Tuesday will be just as warm as today, but it will be more humid. An isolated shower is possible as well. More persistent showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday with some heavy rainfall possible as well. Some model guidance suggests an inch of rain is likely. Stay tuned on that. Right now, the threat for severe weather isn’t that great.

Thursday night is slated to be a chill-filled one. Temps could even be cold enough for frost! Our next rainmaker arrives Saturday with temps in the lower 50s, but 60s and sunshine will be a good combo for Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen