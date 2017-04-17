× Appeals court sides with man serving life for killing a Davenport bartender

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — One of two men imprisoned for the 1983 robbery killing of an Iowa bartender is getting another chance to challenge his conviction with the trial court.

The Quad-City Times reports the Iowa Court of Appeals has sent 57-year-old B.C. “Basil” Pendleton’s case back to Scott County District Court in Davenport.

The appellate court ruled Pendleton didn’t get an adequate opportunity to argue against a summary judgment, and that the court record is incomplete.

Pendleton and 58-year-old Daryl Hollins were separately convicted of the shooting death of 56-year-old Carol Stinger during a robbery of the St. Louis House, a Davenport tavern. Both men were sentenced to life terms without parole possibility.

Pendleton has argued that two witnesses have recanted their statements to police or testimony at his trial.