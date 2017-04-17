A look inside two health food stores opening in the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT --Natural Grocers and Fresh Thyme both open in April in the Quad Cities, bringing a new outlook on healthy eating.

At Natural Grocers days before an April 19 grand opening, employees were busy stocking shelves.

"We are buying in good enough quantities to be able to offer a discount to the customer and make it affordable for them," said Brad Orendorff, store manager of Natural Grocers.

Inside the store they also have a full kitchen to educate people on healthy habits.

"We do events there many, many days of the week and on weekends where there's cooking demonstrations, cook book authors are here, we have a nutritional health coach on staff who does demonstrations there," said Orendorff.

Natural Grocers isn't the only grocery store opening this month, Fresh Thyme is as well.

Fresh Thyme will have a grand opening on April 26th.

"It's real simple, healthy food, healthy values," said Jeff Goetz, director of new store openings at Fresh Thyme.

They offer natural, organic and conventional food items and also have an app for discounts and coupons.

People in the Quad Cities seemed excited about both of the stores opening.

"I think it's a good idea, it's kind of the trend going to the new health foods and everybody's trying to eat better, I think it's a great idea," said Quad City resident.

"I'm really excited to try new stores, I think it's a good thing that there's more natural grocery stores coming in the area," said Quad City resident.

The Davenport store will be the fourth one for Natural Grocers in Iowa and the second one in the state for Fresh Thyme.