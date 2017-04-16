Monday is looking fantastic for outdoor plans

I hope everyone has had a great Easter! The rest of Sunday night will remain quiet, but it will be chilly with lows in the lower 40s.

That clear sky will last into Monday, giving way to a nice dose of sunshine. With the sun in place, temperatures will swing up into the mid 70s! More clouds will build in late on Monday night with lows back in the upper 40s.

Tuesday isn’t looking nearly as bright, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be reaching the mid 70s before rain moves in late that evening.

Some light showers will linger into Wednesday morning, but another large round of showers and storms will pass through late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still manage to reach the lower 70s before we see a drop in numbers by Thursday. Cooler air will return with highs only in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham