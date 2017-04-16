× Trump takes to Twitter, reversing his position on China and calling tax marches paid protests

PALM BEACH, Florida– President Donald Trump wrapped up his Easter weekend in Florida Sunday, sharing several messages on Twitter. Trump has kinder words for China these days, explaining that his complete 180 on whether he considers China a currency manipulator is a strategic move.

He wrote on Twitter, “Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem?” Adding, “We will see what happens,” raising the possibility his decision may be reversed.

Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner, and the president is hoping they can pressure Pyongyang to stop making and testing nuclear weapons.

Trump also weighed in on yesterday’s protests. Demonstrators came out in 200 cities, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, and here in the Quad Cities, demanding the President release his tax returns. Today, the president tweeted that he “easily won the Electoral college,” asking why “tax returns are brought up again.”

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

He added that someone should look into who paid the protesters.

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

But not all of the tax day protests were peaceful. Fireworks, bottles, and traffic cones were thrown as pro- and anti-Trump protesters clashed in Berkeley, California. Police say 21 people were arrested, 11 were injured, and 7 ended up in the hospital.