Police identify the four people shot in a Rock Falls bar

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Four people were shot inside a Rock Falls bar called The Cooler.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, officers were called to The Cooler, which is located at 311 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.

Officers found four people who were shot:

Mason Preston, 29 years old

Thomas Parvin, 52 years old

Steven Addington, 52 years old

Trenton Shepard, 26 years old

All four people were treated for gunshot wounds, and police say they are expected to recover.

Rock Falls police are still searching for the suspect. They released these photos from surveillance video, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.