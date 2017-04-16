× Firefighters battle flames at Moline apartment building

MOLINE — Firefighters spent Easter morning battling flames at a Moline apartment and business.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, firefighters were called to 1715 – 9th Street. Fire officials say the building contained an upstairs apartment with commercial space on the first floor. There was also a garage and workshop out back.

Fire officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt while fighting it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.