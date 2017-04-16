× Church breaks bread with community offering free meals on Easter

ROCK ISLAND– On Easter Sunday it may be one’s tradition to spend it with family and a home cooked meal, but some are not so fortunate.

That’s why for more than 15 years the Broadway Presbyterian Church meal has provided free dinners and meals to make sure everyone has a place and a plate on Easter.

“A lot of people in this area are lower income and some of them don’t have […] families,” says Cali Smith, who volunteers her time with many of the Church’s events.

Community members of all different backgrounds feasted on ham, buttered bread, mashed potatoes and pies for dessert.

The church has also provided free meals for other holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Smith says they expect about 50 people to turn out to the growing dinner tradition.

Many community members who’ve attended over the years come back and volunteer for the Church’s dinner.

“They have a place that they can go and Broadways doors are always open,” says Smith.