Moline would win game 1, 5-3. United Township would win game 2, 3-1 to earn the split.
United Township and Moline split their double header in baseball
-
United Township Girls Soccer Wins in OT
-
Shipley Track Invitational
-
United Township, Rock Island play in sectional semifinal
-
Moline scores road win over United Township
-
Sims and McInnis continue a family basketball tradition in the QC
-
-
Where you can get your taxes done for free in the QC
-
Moline softball splits double header against Beecher
-
U.T. girls edge Moline
-
Young basketball fan’s off-court dance goes viral
-
United Township gets home win over Galesburg
-
-
U.T. bests rival Moline in Regionals
-
United Township gets conference win over Alleman
-
North Scott runs past United Township