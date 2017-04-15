Tax payers rushing to meet tax deadline have an extended deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE--- Accountants at Amerifile Tax Center in Moline say many walk in customers are rushing to file their taxes, not knowing that they have three extra days to do so. The official due date is Tuesday, April 18.

"We’ve already done hundreds of returns for some frantic people that when we told them that they really didn’t have to come in until Tuesday they were a little bit more relieved," says James Fromi, president of Amerifile Inc.

Tax payers are getting a three day extension because this year's normal filing date over the weekend, and Monday is a holiday in Washington D.C., Emancipation Day.