Strong storms tonight may produce hail and damaging winds

Strong to possibly severe storms are still on track for this evening! As of now, these storms will be marching in from east to west roughly between 7 PM to a little after midnight. These will be forming along a cold front swinging through the Midwest. Towns along and west of the Mississippi river have a better chance of seeing severe thunderstorms. We are still anticipating the main threats as hail and damaging winds over 60 mph. A spin-up tornado isn’t out of the question, but the overall tornado risk is very low.

As this line of storms moves past the river, they will begin to lose their steam. By the sunrise, the rain will be out of the way, giving us a nice Easter Sunday. As the clouds clear out, the sunshine will help to warm us into the low 70s. We will be having a much cooler wind from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Beautiful weather is in store for Monday! Temperatures will rebound back into the mid 70s with more sun.

Our next round of storms will be on Tuesday with highs back in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham