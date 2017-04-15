× Strong Storms Possible Late Saturday Afternoon and Evening

It’s been a warm Saturday so far! Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds during the first part of the day.

However, we will be closely watching some showers and storms developing late this afternoon, around 3-4 PM, ahead of a cold front. These storms have the potential to be strong or severe as they move eastward this evening and later tonight. Hometowns along and west of the Mississippi River, including the Quad Cities, are under a level two risk for severe weather. Hometowns east of the river are under a level one risk. As of now, the main concern are gusty winds and hail.

After midnight, most storms will be to the east of the river as that cold front swings through. Skies will be clearing on Sunday with a brisk northwest wind. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Monday is looking better with more sunshine with highs back in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham