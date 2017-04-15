Rock Island sweeps Quincy in softball

Rock Island would be lead by Ashley Peters in game 1. Peters strikes out 11 and has 2 rbi's in the Lady Rocks 4-0 win. Rock Island wins game 2, 7-1.
