Rock Island sweeps Quincy in softball

April 15, 2017

Rock Island would be lead by Ashley Peters in game 1.  Peters strikes out 11 and has 2 rbi's in the Lady Rocks 4-0 win.  Rock Island wins game 2, 7-1.