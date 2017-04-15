After a scoreless first half, Assumption would get a goal from Livy Lansing in the 76th minute to beat Quincy 1-nil. The Lady Knights would also score a 5-nil win over Mount Vernon.
Assumption shuts out Quincy in soccer
