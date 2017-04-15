Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Jackson, Jones and northern Clinton counties until 10 p.m.

Assumption shuts out Quincy in soccer

Posted 8:49 pm, April 15, 2017, by

After a scoreless first half, Assumption would get a goal from Livy Lansing in the 76th minute to beat Quincy 1-nil.  The Lady Knights would also score a 5-nil win over Mount Vernon.