April the giraffe in NY has calf before 1.2 million online

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — April the giraffe has given birth at a New York zoo as more than a million people around the world watched live.

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf Saturday in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park’s YouTube stream .

This is April’s fourth calf, but Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf. The proud papa is a 5-year-old giraffe named Oliver.

The privately owned zoo began livestreaming from April’s enclosure in February. People around the world have been tuning in daily.

April has her own website and even an apparel line.

The zoo says it will have a contest to decide on a name for the calf.