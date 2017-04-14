× Traffic patterns change on John Deere Road amid construction project

MOLINE — Drivers should be aware that a traffic shift is coming to John Deere Road.

Starting Monday, April 17th, westbound I-74’s exit ramp heading for eastbound John Deere Road will be closed at 10 a.m. A detour will be put in place to help drivers get to eastbound John Deere Road.

Traffic signals on John Deere Road will be shifted starting at 7 p.m. Starting at the intersection of 70th Street, the intersections drivers are used to will be moved.

Note that between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., traffic signals may not quite match up in the grid of its respective lane.

“Please be very cautious during this time,” read a statement about the project.

Head-to-head traffic will begin at 10 p.m., Monday April 17th. Traffic coming from the I-74 interchange will be directed into the new head-to-head pattern. As traffic shifts happen during this time, all north and southbound traffic will have to stop at 41st Street, 53rd Street, 60th Street, and 70th Street for 10 minutes at a time.

Also on Monday, 44th Avenue off of 53rd Street (south of Green Chevrolet) will shut down. This is expected to last for two weeks.

Information provided by McCarthy Improvement.