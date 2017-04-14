× Showers ending this evening… Eyeing next round of storms late Saturday

Any scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will quickly end early this evening allowing the rest of the night to dry out. Promising a milder night too, with overnight lows around the 60 degree mark.

We’ll see plenty of dry hours for your Saturday as a breezy south wind aids in soaring temperatures near 80 degrees. This will also aid in sending tropical moisture northward as it encounters a fast moving cold front from the west. This will develop a broken line of showers and thunderstorms as it enters the News 8 viewing area Saturday evening. We’re under a Level 1 risk of severe weather as a couple of these storms may have some isolated hail or a good rush of wind, so we’ll keep an eye to the sky during that period.

Once the storms move on out after midnight, skies will improve dramatically, which will result in plenty of sunshine for your Easter Sunday and highs near 70 degrees.

Have a blessed weekend!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

