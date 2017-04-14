Portion of Brady Street remains closed for repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A repair project that was expected to close Brady Street for just one day has been extended.

Brady Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets will remain closed as Iowa American Water Company continues their repairs to a water main.

Depending on how the work goes, the roadway could open sometime Friday, April 14th. If not, it will be closed until Monday.

The RiverCenter parking ramp will still be accessible from 2nd Street.

On Monday, installation of a water pipe will force the closure of Second Street west of Brady. That work is scheduled to be finished by the weekend.