NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: An Affordable (Not To Mention, Adorable) Easter Wreath

It's almost Easter! Last week, I showed Jon and Taylor two ways to decorate your Easter eggs. This week, I am showing Jon and Eric how to make two Easter decorations with just two items. Isn't that just TOO cool? Okay, I'm done...

We are using paper plates and construction paper or card stock for these two crafts. The first is this cute Easter Bunny Mask for your little one - made from a paper plate with the middle circle cut out, some black paper strips for whiskers, and white/pink paper for ears. Easy, does it!

The second craft is this Easter Wreath - made with a paper plate for the base and construction paper or card stock cut into the shapes of eggs. You'll also need some glue to stick the eggs to the paper plate and some ribbon to hang your wreath with pride somewhere in your home!

As an added treat, I made the guys one of my favorite Easter treats - these Homemade Reese's Eggs. What is it about chocolate and peanut butter that puts you into the holiday spirit?

On behalf of Jon and Eric, I hope you all have a wonderful Easter!