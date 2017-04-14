× Mississippi fugitive captured in Iowa City after car is found in Moline

IOWA CITY — A wanted carjacker who stole a car at gunpoint in Mississippi was arrested in Iowa City following a multi-state manhunt that also involved the discovery of the suspect’s car in Moline.

Omar C. Bankhead, 24, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday, April 13 outside a department store on Highway 1 in Iowa City. He is facing extradition to Clinton, Mississippi to face carjacking charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Bankhead was wanted by the Clinton, Miss., Police Department for an April 2 vehicle theft from a campus parking garage. Police say Bankhead pointed a gun at a student in the parking lot and demanded his vehicle. Security camera footage and other witnesses led to the warrant for Bankhead.

On April 6, the stolen vehicle – a 2015 white KIA Optima – was located in Moline. However, Bankhead was not with the car. Further investigation revealed Bankhead was likely staying near the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Marshals from two Iowa-based offices of the U.S. Marshals working with Iowa City Police were able to locate and arrest Bankhead without incident around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was transported to the Johnson County Jail where he awaits extradition.