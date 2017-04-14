× Man wanted for burglary captured hiding under a bed

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A burglary suspect in suburban Chicago has learned something any kid who’s ever played hide-and-seek in the house knows: Under the bed isn’t a good spot.

In a news release, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says their officers and the U.S. Marshals Service went to 19-year-old Pedro L. Lara’s home in unincorporated Waukegan on Thursday and found him. He was covered in clothing underneath a bed in the basement.

Lara was being sought on a $75,000 arrest warrant for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property and he had an active no bond parole violation warrant issued by the state’s Department of Corrections.

He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.