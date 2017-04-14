× Man to serve prison time and pay restitution to John Deere for scrap metal scheme

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — An Iowa man has been given 27 months in federal prison for his role in a scrap metal scheme.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls (Iowa) Courier reports that Patrick Williams was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rock Island for money laundering. He’d pleaded guilty. Williams must pay more than $259,000 in restitution to Moline-based John Deere.

Prosecutors say Williams was working for an Iowa metal recycler when he schemed with Harvey Ulfers, also of Cedar Falls, Iowa, who worked for Deere. Prosecutors say Ulfers understated the value of scrap metal leaving his Waterloo Deere plant but sold it for full price at Williams’ employer’s yard, splitting the difference in price with Williams. Prosecutors say Williams’ employer didn’t know about the scheme.

Ulfers pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.