Mallards give up 3 unanswered goals, fall in Game 1

Posted 10:44 pm, April 14, 2017, by

Quad City Mallards jump out to a 3-1 lead, but give up 3 unanswered goals.  Mallards fall to Ft. Wayne in Game 1, 4-3 in the 1st Round of the ECHL Playoffs.