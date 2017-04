Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Construction crews are planning to close ramps and lanes on the Interstate 74 Bridge over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said work will start on both the Illinois and Iowa side of the bridge on Sunday, April 16th.

The work will happen overnight, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Closures will impact the River Drive on-ramp in Moline and the State Street ramp in Iowa.

Work is expected to last through July 3rd.